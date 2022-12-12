Sarah Jessica Parker's 3 kids are all grown up on night out with their parents

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's children seem to share a passion for Broadway with their talented parents, who are both Broadway veterans.

The family enjoyed a night out together over the weekend and went to see “Some Like It Hot” for its Broadway premiere.

Lucky for fans of the couple, the group of five posed for some photos at the event and everyone looked incredibly stylish.

What a stylish bunch! Bruce Glikas / WireImage

Parker, 57, turned heads in a sparkly blue dress, cream coat and strand of pearls, and Broderick looked sharp in a blue and black plaid suit. The couple's children also brought their fashion A-game to the premiere.

Their son, James Wilkie, 20, donned a black suit and a festive plaid tie. The couple's 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, were ready for the holidays in textured ensembles. Tabitha opted for a brown satin dress and a metallic coat, while Marion selected a burgundy velvet dress and a printed coat.

Parker expressed her excitement for the Broadway show on her Instagram page and shared a video from the premiere.

“Wowza!!!!! Congratulations to the entire cast, crew, creative team for a most joyful night in the theatre!” she captioned the post.

Parker and Broderick are notoriously private and their children rarely appear on the red carpet alongside them. But fans of the couple have gotten several glimpses of their children over the past few years.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker and their daughters, Marion (left) and Tabitha attend Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Sept. 27 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

In September, Marion and Tabitha accompanied their parents to the premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2." Marion donned a shimmery dress and Tabitha wore a black babydoll dress.

In June, James Wilkie joined his father at an event to celebrate Broderick's Haute Living magazine cover and the father-son duo looked handsome in dark suits.

Father and son's night out. Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

In March 2022, the couple's three children surprised onlookers when they appeared on the red carpet together for the first time in almost five years.

The trio went to support their parents at the opening night of their joint Broadway show, "Plaza Suite."

The three kids made a red carpet appearance together. Bruce Glikas / WireImage

We're sure to see this Broadway-loving family back on the Great White Way.