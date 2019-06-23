Time flies in the journey of motherhood, which brings along big birthdays to celebrate.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s twin girls, Marion and Tabitha, turned 10 yesterday and the mother-of-three celebrated accordingly with dual Instagram posts.

“Today you are 10,” the actress wrote alongside a photo of her daughters from when they were younger. “And I could spend hours remembering all the moments between your arrival and today. Happy birthday you decaders! I love you.”

Tabitha and Marion Broderick have an older brother, 16-year-old James. Shutterstock

The “Sex and the City” actress shared another post, a slideshow of images of her daughters over the years.

“June 22nd, 2019, 10 years of a brand new love,” Parker wrote. “Sisters. You turned our lives inside out and upside down, filled and continue to fill all the remaining space with endless surprises, romance, sentimentality, art and a bounty of a sort of love we didn't even know we were missing.”

In a photo taken on June 22, 2009, Sarah Jessica Parker holds daughter Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick with her son, James Wilkie Broderick; Matthew Broderick holds daughter Tabitha Hodge Broderick. Robin Layton / Getty Images

The mother of three added, “We wouldn't want to imagine our world without you. Happy birthday dearest and darling daughters. We love you so.”

Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and their kids, Tabitha, James and Marion pose together in a 2014 photo. Daniel Torok / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, had their own big celebration at the end of May. The couple celebrated their 22-year wedding anniversary on May 19. The two got married in 1997 after working together on “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” on Broadway.

Over the years, Parker and Broderick have kept their children out of the public view, but the family still manages to make some rare group appearances.