Ryan Gosling's kids are very fond of his "Fall Guy" co-star Emily Blunt.

Gosling is a father of two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, whom he shares with his partner, Eva Mendes.

During an interview that aired April 23 on the 3rd hour of TODAY, Gosling and Blunt talked about their new movie, "The Fall Guy," in which Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a hotshot stuntman who tries his hardest to win back his ex, an up-and-coming director named Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt).

Gosling told NBC's Kaylee Hartung how his daughters feel about Blunt, and he said they love calling her by one of her characters' names.

"My kids call her Mary Poppins," he revealed, referencing Blunt's role as the famous nanny in the 2018 film "Mary Poppins Returns." "'You’re working with Mary Poppins today?' Yes I am."

Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins in the 2018 film "Mary Poppins Returns." Walt Disney Pictures

Blunt, a mom of two kids, Hazel and Violet, whom she shares with her husband, John Krasinski, said her girls are also very fond of Gosling.

"They love him so deeply. Actually, my oldest one — it's the first movie she has expressed any interest in, and it has nothing to do with me. It’s all about Ryan," she explained, referencing Gosling's work as Ken in the "Barbie" movie.

"Oh, my God," Gosling said.

"I think it's Ken, really," he added.

"It's Ken," Blunt said.

"They were very interested in, like, fascinated (by) what his hair looks like in real life. That was a question I got a lot," she shared.

On the Jan. 7 episode of “Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist," Blunt talked more about her children and said the "Barbie" movie really put Gosling on the map for her kiddos.

“They know a lot of people I’ve worked with. But Ryan is — Ryan’s it for them,” she said.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in the "Barbie" movie. Warner Bros. Pictures

Once her girls realized that she was acting alongside Gosling in "The Fall Guy," she said they could barely contain their joy.

“They’re so happy. They have never had any interest in anyone I’ve worked with ever,” she said.