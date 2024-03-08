John Krasinski and Emily Blunt will make you believe in love

Nice couples finish first!

At least, that’s the lesson to learn from John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who’ve been together since 2008 and married since 2010.

Krasinski, 44, and Blunt, 41, have proved themselves wildly successful apart — she broke out in 2006’s “The Devil Wears Prada,” and he became a star thanks to NBC’s “The Office” — as well as together, having collaborated on the series of “A Quiet Place” films. But the parents of two little girls are also known for being totally sweet on one another.

“I wasn’t really looking for a relationship … and then I met her, and I was so nervous; I was like, ‘Oh, God, I think I’m going to fall in love with her,” Krasinski said on “The Ellen Show” in 2011 shortly after getting married. “As I shook her hand, I went, ‘I like you.’ So if anyone’s looking for a way to pick up a girl, that’s the way to do it.”

But what are the details of how this seemingly perfect couple got together? Let’s take a trip down the Blunt-Krasinski memory lane, starting with his devotion to one of her films.

2006: John Krasinski goes wild for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

It’s become almost legendary that Krasinski went bananas for the 2006 comedy starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and his future wife. When he finally met Blunt, who plays Emily, one of Miranda Priestly’s dutiful fashion assistants, she asked him how many times he’d seen the film.

“Like 75 times,” he told Glamour in 2016. “I’m lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn’t realize that she had really married her stalker!”

2008: Fate brings them together in a restaurant

While at dinner with his pal Justin Theroux, Krasinski spotted Blunt and a mutual friend at a nearby table, and headed over, as Blunt recalled on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in 2018.

“I was in a restaurant. He was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend,” Blunt said. “He abandoned Justin and came over to talk to us. He did not eat. He just stood there and made me laugh.”

For their first date, the two ate pizza at Krasinski’s apartment in West Hollywood, they shared in a joint 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. That night, something happened between them that was “so precious” Blunt declined to share details.

In 2022, Blunt noted on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” that she still has the royal blue velvet jacket she wore that night — even though, in her words, it was an “awful jacket.”

“I wore it on John and I’s first date, and I have not thrown it out,” she said. “It’s such an awful jacket. It sits there, and I go, ‘That is a terrible jacket.’”

August 2009: They get engaged

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at “The Wolfman” Los Angeles premiere on Feb. 9, 2010, in Hollywood, California. Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

In October 2010, Krasinski shared on “The Ellen Show” that he and Blunt had brought home a new Labrador puppy a year earlier. They named him Finn, but the pup wasn’t the only step forward for the couple in 2009.

According to a September 2009 interview with “Access Hollywood,” Krasinski got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

“It was very casual,” he said. “I was nervous and the whole nine yards. … There were unicorns and oceans and clouds, and she said yes. … We cried. And then everyone around us was crying.”

Apparently, Ina Garten’s legendary “engagement chicken” played a part. In 2021, Blunt said on iHeartMedia’s podcast “River Café Table 4” that she made the recipe ahead of the proposal.

“A roast chicken, who doesn’t love roast chicken?” she asked.

July 2010: They get married

Krasinski and Blunt were married in a private ceremony at George Clooney’s home on Lake Como in Italy, People reported.

The bride wore a Marchesa Bridal custom cream chiffon sweetheart draped gown featuring embroidery, and the ring was a Neil Lane three-carat round diamond and platinum stunner.

February 2014: They welcome a baby

Blunt and Krasinski at the 18th annual Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 10, 2013, in Santa Monica, California. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

In September 2013, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, confirming the happy update with E! News.

Their little girl arrived on Feb. 16, 2014, with Krasinski tweeting out a birthday message on X (formerly Twitter).

“Wanted to let the news out directly. Emily and I are so incredibly happy to welcome our daughter Hazel into the world today! Happy bday!” he wrote.

January 2015: Krasinski interrupts Blunt onstage for a hug

Who was more excited than Blunt to win a Critics Choice Award in 2015 for her performance in “Edge of Tomorrow”? Possibly Krasinski, who ran onstage during her acceptance speech to give her a big hug and congratulate her.

June 2016: They welcome baby No. 2

During the summer of 2016, the couple welcomed their second baby girl, and again, Krasinski took to X for the announcement.

On July 4, the actor wrote, “What better way to celebrate the 4th... than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet #Happy4th.”

Krasinski and Blunt at the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 14, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

2017: The couple announce their first film together, ‘A Quiet Place’

Not every couple wants to live and work together, but Blunt and Krasinski do. And they’re proof it can be bliss.

In March 2017, news broke that the duo would be sharing the screen in “A Quiet Place,” a creature feature Krasinski would also co-write and direct. The film was a smash, raking in more than $340 million worldwide, with Blunt winning a SAG Award for her performance.

During her acceptance speech (which Krasinski did not interrupt this time), Blunt said, “I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly.”

The sequel, “A Quiet Place Part II” (again directed by Krasinski and starring Blunt), premiered in 2020; further entries in the franchise are set for 2024 and 2025.

2020-Present: They celebrate 10 years married and are still going strong

Krasinski and Blunt’s marriage turned 10 at the peak of the pandemic, but the lockdowns seem to have only made them a stronger couple.

“Having John’s support is everything, because we are each other’s confidant,” Blunt told People in December 2020. “That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me.”

Meanwhile, Krasinski remains her biggest fan. As he told Parade in December 2022, “I wouldn’t be anywhere in my life without her. On a daily basis, but certainly … career-wise, as a dad, she pushes me to be better every single day at everything I do.”