Emily Blunt says Ina Garten’s ‘engagement chicken’ led to John Krasinski proposing

Chalk up another marriage to Ina Garten's mystical "engagement chicken."

Actor Emily Blunt said on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast released on Tuesday that she made Garten's famous "Barefoot Contessa" roast chicken recipe (now known as "engagement chicken") for husband John Krasinski when they were first dating.

"That's it," Blunt said before laughing. "All it took!"

Blunt, 38, started dating her "A Quiet Place" co-star and husband of 11 years in 2008 before getting engaged in 2009 and tying the knot a year later. They now have two daughters, Hazel, 7, and Violet, 5 — and it all started with some "engagement chicken."

"It’s funny, I guess I just made something that I knew he would love," Blunt said. "I mean, a roast chicken, who doesn’t love roast chicken? The roast chicken I love is Ina Garten’s roast chicken, it’s called her 'engagement chicken.' When people make it for people, they get engaged or something."

Blunt then rattled off the recipe for how she found her way to Krasinski's heart through his stomach.

"Lemon, garlic, onions up the chicken, thyme, salt and pepper, all that," she said. "You scatter onions around the chicken, but you pack them in really tight into the tray. And then you roast them really high [for] about an hour and 20 minutes and they’re done and they’re perfect.

“When you take the chickens out you then kind of sauté in some wine and some butter into that oniony, garlicy mixture. Oh my God, it’s divine. It’s really sticky and yummy.”

Blunt and Krasinski may not be the first famous couple who have gotten a step closer to marriage over a plate of Garten's roast chicken.

The celebrity cook hinted on Sunday TODAY in 2018 that the chicken may have played a role in the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who are now married with two children.

“Without me, it never would have happened,” she joked to Willie Geist.

The former Meghan Markle told TODAY a year earlier that roast chicken was one of her go-to meals.

“There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken,” she said. “It’s a game changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends.”

Garten said she first heard of the recipe being called "engagement chicken" from an editor at Glamour who told her that women who made it for their boyfriends were engaged within 24 hours.

“Isn’t that a wonderful story?” she said. “How powerful is that?”