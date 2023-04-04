Rebel Wilson revealed the first glimpse of her daughter’s face on Instagram.

The 43-year-old actor shared peeks on Instagram from her vacation in the Caribbean with her 5-month-old daughter Royce Lillian and fiancée Ramona Agruma.

In a video, Wilson waives to the camera as she cradles Royce Lillian. The camera drone then flies away to reveal Agruma is also standing next to the pair on the beach.

As the camera continues to soar higher, beautiful turquoise water appears as the Andrew Sisters’ song “Rum and Coca Cola” plays in the background. The popular track includes the lyrics, “Both mother and daughter/ Workin’ for the Yankee dollar/ It’s a fact, man, it’s a fact/ In old Trinidad, I also fear/ The situation is mighty queer.”

In the caption, Wilson wrote, “Rebels of the Caribbean!” and included a pirate flag emoji.

“Thanks to the Reubens for this epic adventure!” she said, referring to her friend Lisa Reuben.

Wilson’s cute clip marks the first time the proud mom has revealed her daughter’s face on social media. The “Pitch Perfect” star typically places an emoji over her daughter to conceal her identity.

On her Instagram story, she shared a photo of her standing near the shore, holding her baby and smiling alongside Agruma. Wilson partially covered Royce Lillian using a sun emoji.

The Australian actor has been busy taking in all the sights and immersing herself in nature during her trip. Last week, she posted a picture of her helping the infant take a dip in the Caribbean Sea.

“Roycie’s first ever swim in the ocean,” she said in the caption and added a blue heart emoji.

She also uploaded photos of her swimming with turtles with Reuben and taking a romantic boat ride with Agruma.

Wilson and Agruma’s scenic holiday comes almost a couple months after the pair confirmed their engagement. On Feb. 19, Wilson announced on Instagram that the two got engaged at Disneyland.

“We said YES!” she captioned the post that showed her and the fashion designer sharing a kiss and both kneeling down on one knee.

She added, “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland for pulling off this magical surprise!”