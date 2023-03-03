Rebel Wilson says she ‘collapsed’ after proposing to Ramona Agruma at Disneyland

Rebel Wilson's proposal started on bended knee and ended on the ground.

In February, the comedian announced that she and Ramona Agruma got engaged at Disneyland in a romantic proposal complete with flowers, matching shirts — and a collapse. On "The Drew Barrymore Show" March 2, Wilson acted out how that she fell to the ground shortly after proposing.

"She said yes," Wilson recalled to Barrymore. "And then I was like, ‘Ah ok great’ and then I was so overwhelmed."

She said the two then went to try out a new ride, but she soon needed a moment to take it all in and re-center herself.

“I’ve never been engaged before, or proposed to, or proposed, so it was such a huge thing in my life, and then we went on this new ride and I go, ‘Hang on I just have to like ... ,'” she said, trailing off as she re-enacted slowly falling toward the ground.

“I literally collapsed on the floor for like five minutes, and then I go ‘OK, I’m good. Let's get churros,'” she recalled.

Before she proposed at the happiest place on earth, Wilson said she debated how exactly to go about it.

"I was like, 'Do I get down on one knee? What do I do?' And I was like, 'I might as well,' so I got down on one knee," she recalled, adding that her partner also took a knee.

"Luckily they put some topiary trees around us to give us a little bit of privacy, and it was just beautiful," she added.

The "Pitch Perfect" actor said she had to get special permission to propose on the grounds, so she called Disney's CEO Bob Iger directly and requested the private area and a violinist to play Disney classics.

"He's the big, big, big, big boss," Wilson said. "I did go to the big boss to get permission."

Wilson first announced her relationship with Agruma last June. On Feb. 19, Wilson shared an Instagram post revealing that she had put a ring on it.

In the picture, Wilson holds her fiancé’s hand, showing off Agruma’s engagement ring, as the two share a kiss.

“We said YES!” Wilson captioned the post, adding two pink heart emoji.