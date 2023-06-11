Rebel Wilson shares new photo of baby Royce's face

Rebel Wilson is showing off her little one with a rare picture of her adorable baby girl on social media.

The "Pitch Perfect" actor shared a shot on Instagram June 10 holding Royce, who is wearing a yellow and pink onesie with a peach-colored bow on her head.

The pink polka-dotted bib she's wearing appears to read, "Royce."

Wilson captioned the picture, simply, "My baby," with a kissy face emoji.

Fellow stars wrote in the comment section to share their love for the sweet moment. Priyanka Chopra commented heart eyes and heart emoji, while Paris Hilton added two heart eyes.

A couple of Wilson's "Pitch Perfect" co-stars also piped in, with Brittany Snow writing, "Oh come on," with heart eyes.

Adam Devine commented, "KAUUUUTIE!!!"

Wilson's fiancée, Ramona Agruma, reacted to the picture with two red heart emoji.

The 43-year-old's Instagram post marks one of the few times that her daughter's face has been seen by the internet.

For Mother's Day, Wilson posted a carousel on Instagram May 14 with the caption, "Happy Mother’s Day!" adding that she woke up that day at 5:30 a.m. to change a diaper.

In the first photo, Wilson and Agruma posed with a 6-month-old Royce, all smiling and laughing into the camera. The baby girl sported a knitted hat with rabbit ears, a bright pink sweater and gray sweatpants.

The other two shots show Wilson and Royce together, one of the mother-daughter pair walking on what appears to be a boat and another of them lounging on a pier beside the water.

In April, fans saw their first glimpse of Royce's face in a video from a trip to the Caribbean with her fiancée and baby. In the video, Wilson holds little Royce and waves to the camera.

She captioned the post, “Rebels of the Caribbean!” with a pirate flag emoji.

Prior to the April post, any photos that Wilson shared of Royce had the baby’s face concealed. Agruma followed suit, before sharing a full image of Royce in May.

In November 2022, Wilson surprised fans with the announcement of the birth of her first child.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care,” Wilson wrote. “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”