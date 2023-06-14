Priyanka Chopra posts new pics of baby Malti with her, Nick Jonas and their parents

Priyanka Chopra Jonas went on a fun-filled vacation with her daughter, Malti, her husband, Nick Jonas, and their families.

On June 13, Chopra Jonas, 40, shared some cute moments of their trip to Liverpool, from traveling by train with Malti to quality time with her mom, Madhu Chopra, and Jonas' parents.

In one photo, Chopra Jonas holds her daughter up by the train’s window as she peers outside, and in another, Jonas, 30, holds Malti’s hand with his father while they walk to a black van.

Another pic shows both their moms flashing big smiles as they strike a pose.

"Magic 🌟 #family," Chopra Jonas captioned the carousal of pictures.

In the comments, Jonas shared a red heart emoji.

On June 12, Jonas also shared a photo of him and Malti together. In the snap, he held his baby girl while adorably looking at her from behind.

The picture, which was taken by photographer Nicolas Gerardin, was captioned with a simple red heart emoji.

"Not just a jonas brother but a jonas father," the official Instagram account of Facebook commented.

It's clear that Jonas adores his family. On Mother's Day, he paid homage to his wife when he gave her a shout-out on Instagram, calling her his "love" and an "incredible mother."

"You light up me and MM’s world every day. ❤️," he said.

Jonas noted that he's so grateful for his wife that he even plans on celebrating her for Father's Day.

Nick Jonas goes on a sweet family vacation with baby Malti and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in England. @priyankachopra via Instagram

“My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father’s Day, and I’m going to try to adopt that from him,” he told People on June 9.

“We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true,” he added. “And I’m so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who’s just an absolute boss and amazing mother.”