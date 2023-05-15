Nick Jonas showered his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas with love on her second Mother’s Day celebration and praised her for being an "incredible" mom to their 1-year-old daughter, Malti.

"Happy Mother’s Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM’s world every day," he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

"I love u jaan. Thank you for making me a mama," Chopra Jonas responded in a comment, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

Frankie Jonas, the youngest Jonas brother, also commented, "Such an amazing mother."

Jonas also celebrated his mother, Denise Miller-Jonas, and his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra, in separate posts on his Instagram stories, writing that he loves both of them.

Jonas and Chopra Jonas tied the knot in 2018, and welcomed their daughter on Jan. 15, 2022. Malti is the middle name of Chopra Jonas' mother, and Marie is the middle name of Jonas' mother, she previously told TODAY.com.

Malti was born via surrogate and spent 110 days in the NICU, Chopra Jonas told TODAY.com in April.

"I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, 'Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do,'" she recalled of her husband's reaction to their daughter's premature birth. "And he’s like, 'Just get into the car with me.' And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she's never been without one of us, ever."

Chopra Jonas said she and Jonas would divide their days so someone was always with the baby.

"I don’t think it was our test. I think it was her test," she said. "I realized very, very early that I did not have the luxury to be scared or to be weak, because she was scared and weak. And I had to be her strength as her mom. I needed to make her feel at every given moment that she’s not alone…that we’ve got her."