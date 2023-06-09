The meaningful reason Nick Jonas plans to celebrate wife Priyanka Chopra on Father’s Day

Nick Jonas is carrying on a sweet Father's Day tradition from his dad.

“My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father’s Day, and I’m going to try to adopt that from him," Jonas, 30, told People ahead of the June 18 holiday.

The singer, who is also a father of one to baby Malti, whom he shares with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, added, "We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true. And I’m so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who’s just an absolute boss and amazing mother.”

“It’s more about her that day than me,” he said.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at the Met Gala on May 1, 2023. Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

For Mother's Day, Jonas posted a photo of his wife and kid together and captioned it, "Happy Mother’s Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM’s world every day. ❤️."

In the post, Jonas also shared a cute video of Chopra Jonas and Malti crossing the road together. The baby kept smiling and laughing as Chopra Jonas held Malti in her hands and rushed across the street.

"I love u jaan. Thank you for making me a mama 😍," Chopra Jonas commented.

In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter with the help of a surrogate. After Malti was born, Chopra Jonas told TODAY.com in April that her baby spent 110 days in the NICU.

But while it was a "scary" experience for her, Chopra Jonas said that her husband supported her through it all.

“I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do.’ And he’s like, ‘Just get into the car with me.’ And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever," she said.