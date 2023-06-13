Nick Jonas’ baby daughter, Malti, couldn’t be cuter in new photo with dad

Nick Jonas is proudly letting his daughter take center stage.

The 30-year-old shared a sweet image on Instagram holding and looking down at little Malti, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, while sporting a soft smile.

He captioned the picture, taken by photographer Nicolas Gerardin, with a simple red heart emoji.

Fans in the comments couldn't get enough of the moment, calling the shot "cuteness overload."

One person commented, "I’M UNWELL."

"Your mini me! She is beautiful!!!" another wrote.

Last month, Jonas gave both Malti and Chopra Jonas some love for Mother's Day, praising his wife for being an "incredible" mom to the 1-year-old.

“Happy Mother’s Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM’s world every day,” he captioned an Instagram picture of the two of them.

Chopra Jonas responded to the post, writing, “I love u jaan. Thank you for making me a mama,” with a heart-eyed emoji.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed Malti in January 2022. The little one's name comes from the middle name of Chopra Jonas' mother, as well as Marie being the middle name of Jonas' mom, the "Quantico" actor previously told TODAY.com.

After being born via surrogacy, Malti spent 110 days in the NICU.

“I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do,’” she recalled of Jonas' reaction to Malti's premature birth. “And he’s like, ‘Just get into the car with me.’ And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever.”