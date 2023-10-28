North West whips out iconic dance moves dressed as the bear from dad Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’ album

North West is paying homage to her father with her Halloween costume.

For Halloween this year, the 10-year-old threw it back to 2007 and dressed up as the bear featured on the cover of Ye’s, formerly known as Kanye West, 2007 album “Graduation.”

For her look, she donned a white, gray and light blue letterman jacket and perfected the style with a plush bear head.

Ye's oldest daughter showed off her costume in several videos shared on her joint TikTok with mom Kim Kardashian, despite her father’s previous public comments about his daughter being on the social media platform.

Kardashian debuted her daughter's “look one” for Halloween in a reveal video on TikTok.

She began the video recording her feet as she walked before panning up to North in her costume, at which point she immediately began to show off her trendy dance moves.

In another TikTok video, North started to mouth the words to Estelle’s “American Boy,” which featured her father on the track. After a few seconds, she pulled down the bear head to cover her face and began to dance along to the tune.

She shared another short clip following a similar pattern — this time singing and dancing along to her dad’s song “I Wonder,” which was featured on the “Graduation” album.

Her fourth and final video of her Halloween costume featured another song from the Grammy award winning album, this time including a longer clip of North dancing and faux performing to “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

North’s 2023 Halloween costume followed a similar throwback musical theme to the family’s costumes the previous year.

For Halloween in 2022, North and her younger siblings Saint, Chicago and Psalm dressed as 1990s music icons Aaliyah, Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg, and Eazy-E.

North was dressed as late singer Aaliyah in a head-to-toe Tommy Hilfiger ensemble, while Chicago was dressed as Adu in a denim shirt and jeans tucked into a pair of black boots.

As for the boys of the family, Saint dressed up as Snoop Dogg with his hair in braids paired with an oversized plaid shirts while Psalm went as the late Eazy-E and donned a black nylon jacket and Compton baseball cap.

Aaliyah wasn't the only costume North donned for Halloween last year, though. She shared several of her other looks in a series of TikTok videos, which included Michael Jackson and his “Smooth Criminal” hat, an alien with tons of prosthetics and makeup, as well as Chilli from TLC with a couple of her friends for a group costume.