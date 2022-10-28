Kim Kardashian shows off her kids’ 1990s-themed Halloween costumes

Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian's kids may have all been born in the 2010s, but they're honoring some of the biggest stars of the 1990s with their Halloween costumes this year.

Kardashian shared professional photos of the kids in their throwback looks to her Instagram on Oct. 28.

"THE ICONS — AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E," she captioned the photos.

North was dressed as singer Aaliyah in her iconic Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble.

Her youngest daughter, Chicago, 4, dressed as singer Sade Adu in a denim button-down shirt and long braided ponytail.

Saint, 6, rocked Snoop Dogg’s classic oversized shirt and braids, while her youngest, Psalm, 3, went as Eazy-E.

Grandparents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner both commented their emoji support of the costumes.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️," Kris Jenner wrote.

"😍😍😍😍," Caitlyn Jenner commented.

This is not the first time Kardashian has gone above and beyond for her kids' Halloween costumes. In 2020, the star shared photos of the family dressed as characters from the then-hit show on Netflix, “Tiger King.”

While Kanye "Ye" West was not included in the Halloween group photo, Kardashian’s close friend, Jonathan Cheban, joined the family to play the tiger king himself, Joe Exotic. Kardashian dressed as Carole Baskin and her kids all donned tiger costumes.