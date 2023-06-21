Kim Kardashian explains why she deleted one of daughter North’s TikToks

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is dishing on why she decided to delete one of her daughter's TikTok posts.

In a recent interview with TIME Magazine, Kardashian, 42, admitted that integrating her children into her billion dollar company, SKIMS, and the public eye is a lot of "trial and error" — especially when it comes to her 10-year-old daughter North West's social media use.

Earlier this year, North West spent time with rap star Ice Spice, which led to the rapper appearing in a Skims campaign. In March, the then 9-year-old also posted a video of herself rapping along to one of Ice Spice's songs to her TikTok account, which she shares with her mother.

In the video, North West dressed up like Ice Spice — she wore an orange curly wig, a white Juicy Couture sweatsuit and two chains. She also rapped some of the more "suggestive" lyrics. Her father, rapper Kanye West, publicly complained about the video.

“I know ya’ll don’t respect fathers and the idea of family and media tries to promote something — I said I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok; to be used by Disney," Kanye West said in a video. "I have a say so.”

Kardashian admits that it didn't take long for her to realize that the post needed to be removed.

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,’” Kardashian told TIME. “I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance. But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

Kardashian and her daughter North launched their joint TikTok account in 2021. Kanye West — who legally changed his name to Ye — has been vocal about his disapproval of his daughter using the popular social media app, claiming that North uses TikTok "against his will."

“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” Kanye West wrote in all-caps in a since-deleted Instagram post in 2022.

In response, Kardashian quickly posted to her Instagram stories, urging West to keep their co-parenting matters private.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” West wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, and requested to be “legally single” in December of the same year, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The former couple's divorce was settled in November, 2022.

Recently, Kardashian told TIME she is not afraid to admit when she has had an "error of judgment," telling the magazine she has "learned how to handle them: own up, right the wrong, move on."