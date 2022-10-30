From Marvel villains to classic monsters, see the Kardashian-Jenner family costumes

The Kardashian-Jenner family are no strangers to over-the-top fashion, whether it’s for the Met Gala or for their annual Halloween costumes.

Halloween 2022 was no different for the family, with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner all sharing sneak peeks into some of the costumes that they are rocking this year.

Here is a round-up of some of the costumes that the Kardashian-Jenner family have worn so far this year.

Kim Kardashian as Mystique from “X-Men”

On Saturday, October 29, Kim Kardashian shared several videos on her Instagram Stories showing off her incredible Halloween transformation. The SKIMS founder stepped out as the “X-Men” character, Mystique, who has been portrayed by Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence in the franchise’s films.

Kim Kardashian was decked out in a blue latex body suit with a pair of pointed to stiletto boots to match. Donning a red wig, she had her hair slicked back and out of her face, putting her blue face makeup, yellow contacts, and textured facial prosthetics on full display.

Kim Kardashian's transformation into Mystique from "X-Men." Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s kids as ‘90s icons

The reality star's four kids also paid homage to several music icons from the 1990s, with Kim Kardashian dressing her children up as Aaliyah, Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg, and Eazy-E.

She shared several photos on Instagram of her children’s costumes. North West, 9, embodied the late singer Aaliyah in her Tommy Hilfiger Jeans outfit while her daughter Chicago, 4, dressed up as Adu, wearing an all denim ensemble and a pair of black boots with her hair styled in a long braided ponytail.

Her son Saint, 6, was Snoop Dogg, donning an oversized plaid shirt and braids while her younger son, Psalm, 3, portrayed the rapper Eazy-E, wearing a black baseball hat, black sunglasses, an oversized black jacket, and a pair of fingerless black leather gloves.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing skull print

While Kourtney Kardashian Barker hasn’t revealed her official Halloween costume this year, on her Instagram she shared carousel of images that included some spooky snaps.

In the second frame of the post, the Poosh founder wore an oversized skull-printed puffer jacket as she gave the duck face next to someone dressed as the “Halloween” villain, Michael Myers. The iconic villain showed up again in the eighth frame of the post, with Kardashian Barker posing face-to-face with Myers with a smile on her face.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker posing with "Halloween" villain, Michael Myers. Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson in Halloween-themed outfits

This year, Khloe Kardashian and her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson chose some spooky pajamas to celebrate "Halloweekend" with some slime-making.

Khloe Kardashian wore a cozy black onesie that had the print of skeleton bones across the front. Meanwhile, her daughter wore a matching pajama shirt and bottoms that were printed with white ghosts.

True also donned some intricate face paint that resembled a rainbow cat, including drawn on ears, whiskers, and a button nose.

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson in their Halloween-themed onesies. Instagram

Kendall Jenner as Jessie from “Toy Story”

Kendall Jenner took a more risqué approach to Jessie from “Toy Story,” posing for two photos on her Instagram and sharing a video of her outfit on her Instagram story.

She donned a cropped long-sleeved western shirt along with a pair of denim micro shorts to pair with cow print chaps. Kendall Jenner styled her hair into two long braids, completing the look with the character's signature red cowboy hat.

Kylie Jenner as the Bride of Frankenstein

The Kylie Cosmetics founder went all in this year for her Halloween costume, dressing as the Bride of Frankenstein.

Across her Instagram, Jenner shared several black and white shots of her intricate costume, including a behind the scenes videos from the photoshoot.

In one image, Kylie Jenner was strapped to a wooden table wearing a custom Jean Paul Gaultier long-sleeved gown designed by Glenn Martens. The dress consisted of several overlapping pieces of white fabric, giving a mummy effect to her look. Her hair was styled back into a voluminous up-do, including streaks of grey. Her makeup was dark and dramatic to match the mood, including fake scars along the side of her face.

Kylie Jenner had several outfits for her costume. Her second look consisted of a sleeveless white flowing gown made complete with bandages wrapped around the entirety of both arms. A third look showed her wearing a black sheet tied around her waist with a white off-the-shoulder cropped top that gave the effect of papier-mâché.