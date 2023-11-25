Mark Wahlberg may wake up at 3:30 a.m. to workout, pray and get his kids up. But within his family, he says he isn't the most "disciplined" person.

That honor goes to his youngest daughter, Grace, he said.

Grace, 13, is a competitive horseback rider, and her passion for the sport has led her to create a strict routine for herself "on her own."

“My daughter — believe it or not — is more disciplined than me,” Wahlberg told "E! News" in an interview published Nov. 25. “I didn’t adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s and I had to do it because of work. And now she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian.”

Wahlberg, who previously joked that Grace picked the "most expensive" hobby by pursing horseback riding, said her sport also brings great stress.

“I always thought the Patriots going to the Super Bowl was the most nerve-racking experience I’ve ever had,” he said. “It’s nothing like watching my daughter on a horse.”

But he didn't try to talk Grace out of the sport when she expressed an interest, Wahlberg shared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in July 2022.

"She loves it,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “And she takes so much pride in the little stuff — she’s at the barn every day, shoveling poop. She’s up before me. She’s got my work ethic.”

Wahlberg, who is Catholic, has said his focus on "spiritual fitness" ensures he operates at his "best."

“Everything revolves around my faith, right? So I just get up, express my gratitude and then, you know — a constant reminder of all the things that I need to do to continue to grow and evolve and do my part,” he told TODAY.com in October. “I’m very fortunate, very blessed, and those gifts have been given to me to utilize in ways that will help and better others.”

Wahlberg, who shares four children with his wife Rhea Durham, said he aims to not "force" his religion on his kids.

"They know that Dad can’t start the day without being in prayer, can’t start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass,” he told TODAY's Hoda Kotb last April. "Hopefully, instead of forcing that on them, they’ll say, ‘Well, if it works for Dad, maybe it’ll work for us,’ and they’ll kind of gravitate towards it on their own.”