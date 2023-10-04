Mark Wahlberg values ‘spiritual fitness’ in the morning. He explains why

Mark Wahlberg makes time each morning to focus on both physical fitness and what he describes as “spiritual fitness.”

You’re likely familiar with his (very) early morning routine, which he made note of in 2018 when he posted his daily schedule in an Instagram story that went viral. It included prayer time, breakfast and a workout after a 2:30 a.m. wakeup.

The 52-year-old actor maintains a similar schedule these days, telling TODAY.com that he wakes up at 3:30 and hits the gym a half-hour later. He still makes sure to take the time to say his prayers, too, before he begins the process of waking up his kids.

Wahlberg, who is Catholic, sees the act of praying as a way to give thanks for what he has in his life.

“Everything revolves around my faith, right? So I just get up, express my gratitude and then, you know — a constant reminder of all the things that I need to do to continue to grow and evolve and do my part,” he explains while promoting his Oct. 2-8 “Wahlberg Week” workouts with F45, the fitness company for which he is a chief brand officer. “I’m very fortunate, very blessed, and those gifts have been given to me to utilize in ways that will help and better others.”

He also says it’s that “spiritual fitness,” in addition to the exercising that he does, that ensures he can be at his “best.”

In an interview with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie last February, the “Father Stu” star discussed the value he places on spending time with God in “prayer or in thoughtful reflection.”

He also shared why he feels comfortable using his platform to discuss his faith.

“It’s a balance,” he said at the time. “I don’t want to jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith. That’s an even bigger sin. You know, it’s not popular in my industry, but I cannot deny my faith. It’s important for me to share that with people. But I have friends from all walks of life and all different types of faiths and religions, so it’s important to respect and honor them as well.”

During a previous appearance on TODAY in 2022, Wahlberg told Hoda Kotb he doesn’t “force” his faith on his four kids, who range in age from 15 to 20.

“But they know that Dad can’t start the day without being in prayer, can’t start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass,” he added.

“And hopefully, instead of forcing that on them, they’ll say, ‘Well, if it works for Dad, maybe it’ll work for us,’ and they’ll kind of gravitate towards it on their own.”