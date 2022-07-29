Mark Wahlberg teases daughter for picking ‘most expensive’ extracurricular

Actor Mark Wahlberg isn't exactly "thrilled" by his youngest daughter's favorite extracurricular activity.

While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Wahlberg teased his daughter for her taking up "the most expensive sport possible — horseback riding.

"She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing," the actor told Jimmy Fallon of his 12-year-old daughter, Grace Margaret.

"Did you try to talk her out of it?" Fallon asked.

"No, she loves it," he responded. "And she takes so much pride in the little stuff — she's at the barn every day, shoveling poop. She's up before me. She's got my work ethic."

Fallon then held up a picture of the 12-year-old participating in an equestrian competition.

"Do you notice she's looking at the photographer? She's not looking at where she's supposed to be jumping," Wahlberg joked, pointing to his daughter's face in the photographer. "She literally knows where the photographer (is)."

Grace Margaret isn't the only member of the Wahlberg family to take up an expensive extracurricular activity. Wahlberg's sons, Brendan Joseph and Michael, have taken up golf, the actor shared.

"Now my wife can't tell me I can't go play," he joked. "I just say, 'I'm going with the kids.' Boys trip. We just went to England and Ireland and played and hung out."

Wahlberg then preemptively assured Fallon that "he didn't give them any Guinness," because "they're 16 and 13, almost 14."

When asked if his sons are good at golf, Wahlberg said "they're better than me."

"They started young, so they were smart," he added. "Actually, it started as a punishment — they could only play golf, which was good. And now they're actually trying to like it so now they're continuing to play. Put 'em on lockdown and give 'em a club."

Wahlberg may joke about forcing his love of golf on his sons— or attempting to discourage his daughter from taking up expensive sports — but the doting father is not one to push his religious beliefs on his four children, with whom he shares with wife Rhea Durham.

“They think dad’s crazy, and he’s boring,” Wahlberg told TODAY's Hoda Kotb in April. “But even with my faith, I don’t force it on them. But they know that dad can’t start the day without being in prayer, can’t start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass."

Wahlberg added that "hopefully," by not forcing his faith on his children, they'll think "if it works for dad, maybe it'll work for us" and gravitate to take up Catholicism "on their own."

In the meantime, the father of four will be busy writing checks for golf clubs and riding boots.

