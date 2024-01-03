Mariska Hargitay is taking a break from arresting bad guys on "Law & Order: SVU" to enjoy a different kind of wildlife: a safari with her family!

The television legend shared a fun selfie on Instagram on Jan. 3 that included her son, August Hermann, 17, during a family trip to Kenya.

"#safarilife," Hargitay wrote.

She was in full safari gear with her khaki and flannel shirts, a bandanna around her neck, sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat. August is seen smiling in the back seat as they appear to be on a vehicle out in the wild.

August is the oldest of Hargitay’s three children with actor (and occasional “SVU” guest star) Peter Hermann. They also share daughter Amaya, 12, and son Andrew, 11, whom they adopted in 2011.

The trip to Kenya was the latest family adventure, as Hargitay paid tribute to Hermann on Father's Day in 2022 by sharing shots of a family trip to the Dolomite Mountains in Italy.

During her time in Kenya, the actor, who famously plays Capt. Olivia Benson on "SVU," gained a new fan.

"Making friends all over the place!" she captioned a photo of her with a giraffe on Instagram.

Hargitay also shared another shot of her gazing out onto the wild terrain and one of her showing off her famous smile.

Hargitay also shared some impressive photos on Instagram of Kenyan wildlife, including a lion and a rhino, taken by her husband.

She kicked off the new year and trip by posting some wild photos she captured of lions.

"Best New Year’s Day. EVER," she wrote in a post Jan. 1 along with the hashtag #ITookThis.

Hargitay rarely posts photos of all three of her children together. They all made an appearance together in May 2023 when they attended the Stuttering Association for the Young Benefit Gala in New York City. Hargitay has spoken about how she found support and community for August, who has a stutter.