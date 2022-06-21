Mariska Hargitay posts rare family pic with all 3 kids in honor of Father’s Day

Mariska Hargitay doesn’t often share pictures of her entire family on social media, but she made an exception for Father’s Day!

Hargitay shared a rare photo of her family of five on Instagram. therealmariskahargitay / Instagram

The “Law & Order: SVU” star, 58, shared a sweet Instagram pic of her husband, “Younger” actor Peter Hermann, embracing her and their children on top of a mountain in Italy.

“Happy Father’s Day my love. Thank you for holding all of us,” she wrote in the caption.

She and Hermann, 54, have three children: August, who turns 16 next week, Amaya, 11, and Andrew, 10. They adopted their two younger children in 2011.

Hargitay met Hermann when he guest-starred on “Law & Order: SVU,” and they tied the knot in 2004.

Their connection was immediate, and in fact, Hargitay cried on their first date, she explained during a 2019 visit to TODAY.

“I cried because I was feeling something that I’d never felt before, but I kind of knew what it was,” she said. “And I always say people, well, you know, when you’re a little girl, your parents and your grandparents and everyone goes, ‘When you’re in love, you’ll know.’ And I did.”

She also shared that their first date was at church.

“Listen, the story of having your husband invite you to church for the first date, you’re like, ‘Really, Peter? Really?’” she said. “It was so perfect. It just was so perfect.”

Hargitay honored her husband last year on Father’s Day, too, sharing an Instagram photo of him smiling along with the caption, “Happy Father’s Day to our North Star and to my everything. I love doing this with you.”