Mandy Moore welcomes baby No. 2 with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is a mother of two!

The “This Is Us” star announced the arrival of her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s second child, a baby boy named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, on her Instagram on Oct. 21.

Moore shared three black-and-white photos, which includes two of her holding baby Ozzie (as he’s nicknamed) while at the hospital. There's also a sweet snap of the musician holding his new son.

“Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” Moore wrote alongside the post. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding.”

Adding, “He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!”

Moore and Goldsmith are also parents to August “Gus,” whom they welcomed in February 2021.

The singer announced her second pregnancy in June, sharing a photo of Gus wearing a "big brother" shirt.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” Moore wrote. “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!”

Moore gave her fans updates on her second pregnancy on her social media. In June announced that she was canceling the remainder of her “In Real Life” tour dates to focus on her health.

“As it turns out, being on a set is worlds away from being on a tour bus,” Moore told TODAY Parents in July. “It was like trying to sleep on a wooden roller coaster. Gus would be standing up in his Pack N’ Play while the bus was shaking — and I was like, ‘No, no, no. We can’t do this anymore.”

“I was scared I was going to adversely affect my (unborn) baby and his growth,” she said.

A month later, she revealed she had been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), which prevented her from getting an epidural during her first pregnancy.

“It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again,” Moore also told TODAY Parents. “I wish medication was an option — just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we’ll just push forth like we did last time.”

Earlier this month, Moore shared on Instagram that while she was playing the “waiting game,” she was taking in “all the snuggles with the sweetest guy.”

"He’s still too young to understand the concept of baby brother but intuitively I think he knows there’s change in the air and he’s going to be the best big brother ever. #thisisgus," she wrote.