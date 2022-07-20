Mandy Moore shares the darkest moments that led to canceling her concert tour

Mandy Moore had a plan: Following the series finale of “This Is Us,” she would hit the road to promote her new album, “In Real Life.”

“I didn’t know I was pregnant when we planned the tour,” Moore, 38, told TODAY Parents.

But the actor, who shares 17-month-old son, Augustus “Gus,” with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, figured she could “power through.” After all, she was still filming scenes for "This Is Us" while in her third trimester with Gus.

“As it turns out, being on a set is worlds away from being on a tour bus,” Moore revealed. “It was like trying to sleep on a wooden rollercoaster. Gus would be standing up in his Pack N’ Play while the bus was shaking — and I was like, ‘No, no, no. We can’t do this anymore.’"

Moore and her band were running on just a few hours sleep.

"I was scared I was going to adversely affect my [unborn] baby and his growth," she said.

It was just too much.

On June 30, the star, who will welcome her second child, a boy, in October, announced that she was canceling her remaining show dates to focus on her health. Moore said she was heartbroken.

“I foolishly thought ‘if I did it before, I can do it again,’” Moore explained. “But every pregnancy is different. This time, I was caring for a toddler. I was walking around feeling like an absolute shell of myself."

Moore said she felt as if she was letting everyone down — including herself. The singer, who is known for her pop albums in the ‘90s, hadn’t toured in 15 years. Performing in front of a live audience again was electrifying.

“I’d been looking forward to this for a decade and half,” Moore shared. “But ultimately, nothing trumps your health, and the health of your baby.”

Moore said her OB-GYN was very relieved that she decided to come home.

“She was like, “I know you’re a tough cookie like me, but you’re just gonna rest now, OK?’”

Moore agreed.

She will get back on that bus with Goldsmith and their sons when the time is right. Goldsmith, the lead singer of indie rock band Dawes, keeps reminding her of that.

“He tells me, ‘The most important thing is to listen to your body. We will do this again. This isn’t the last time that you’ll be able to go on the road,’” Moore said. “We will always make music a priority, and it will always be a part of our lives.”

Moore's "This Is Us" co-star Chrissy Metz was in the audience at her final stop in Nashville.

"It was so special to have her there at that venue," Moore said. "We got to hang out and talk through what I was feeling. I adore her and love her."

The two women share a special bond after filming NBC's Emmy-winning drama for six seasons. Moore played Pearson family matriarch, Rebecca, while Metz, 41, portrayed her daughter, Kate.

Metz was the second cast member that Moore told about her pregnancy. Jon Huertas, who played her onscreen husband Miguel, was first — he overheard Moore whispering with the makeup department and wanted to know what they were chatting about.

"I had food aversions and nausea for the first four, five months," Moore recalled. "And I had to wake up at 4 in the morning to go to work. One day I was shooting a scene with Chrissy and I looked green. I was so ill — and she was like, 'Are you OK?' and I'm like, 'I'm pregnant.' And then she started crying."

Moore opened up to TODAY while promoting her partnership with OptiLight by Lumenis, a light-based, non-invasive treatment that treats the symptoms of dry eye. Moore previously managed the condition, which she's suffered from for years, with eye drops.

“They didn’t help and I was so uncomfortable. I’d be in the middle of scenes just blinking incessantly because my eyes were dry,” she said.

Moore called Optilight “a total game-changer." Not only is she free of pain, but she can comfortably wear contact lenses again.

“So I’m very happy to get on the megaphone and spread the word,” Moore said.