Mandy Moore is expecting her second child: See the sweet announcement

Mandy Moore is pregnant with her second child.

Moore, 38, announced on Friday that she and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting a baby boy in the fall.

The couple, who have been married since 2018, are already parents of 15-month-old son, Gus.

Moore shared the happy news on Instagram, nine days after the “This Is Us” series finale aired on NBC.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” Moore wrote. “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!”

Moore, who is hitting the road on June 10 to promote her new album, “In Real Life,” added, “Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”

In the photo, Gus is seen wearing a T-shirt with the words “big brother” written across it and a baseball cap with his initial.

“That shirt is just perfect on Gus!” Moore’s “This Is Us” costar Chrissy Metz gushed in the comments.

Goldsmith, 36, shared the same adorable photo on his Instagram.

"Gus is gonna be the best big brother. @mandymooremm is gonna be the best MomOf2,” he captioned the picture. “There’s a good chance I’m the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we’re gonna double it.”

In November 2021, Moore told Parents that she and Goldsmith are "very much still flying by the seat of our pants."

“But I feel like that is parenthood in a nutshell, and we’re going to be doing that for the rest of our lives," she added.

