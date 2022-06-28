Mandy Moore cancels tour, says pregnancy has ‘taken its toll’

Mandy Moore canceled the remaining dates of her musical tour — her first since 2007 — explaining that pregnancy has "taken its toll."

"It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022," the 38-year-old singer told fans in a Tuesday Instagram post. "It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you."

Moore, who also starred in the hit NBC series "This Is Us," explained that when she booked her tour, which started in June, she wasn't pregnant with her second son.

"Although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll and made it feel too challenging to proceed."

Moore added, "I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home."

In March, Moore shared that she would release her seventh studio album "In Real Life" and launch a 2022 North American tour.

As Moore said in a statement sent to "Billboard," her musical inspiration came from "future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: what parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that."

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their second child. Noam Galai / Getty Images

A few months later, Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith learned they were expecting a second child. Moore made the announcement, shortly after her show "This Is Us" had its series finale, with a photo of their 16-month-old son Gus wearing a "Big Brother" shirt.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," she wrote on Instagram. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!"

Last month, Moore described feeling "really sick" during her first trimester, similar to how she felt while carrying Gus.

"I don’t know how women do it," she remarked in 2020 during The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM radio.. "I literally woke up and was sick all day long. I couldn’t eat, I lost a bunch of weight. I just stayed in bed all day, but I know that’s not the case for everybody, that it sometimes can persevere for the entire pregnancy.”

Moore added, "So, I’m lucky that that kind of trailed off and I feel much better now. But beyond that, I feel like I have my energy back, I’m feeling good."

