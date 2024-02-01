Lisa Rinna will co-star with real-life daughter Delilah Hamlin in the upcoming Lifetime movie "Mommy Meanest."

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star will play Madelyn, the mother of Mia (played by Briana Skye), a teenage girl with a history of emotional trauma who's terrorized by a cyber-bully, Deadline reports. The twist? Mia eventually discovers that her mom is the one who's been sending her the terrifying texts.

Hamlin will play Summer, one of Mia's friends in the film, which was inspired by real-life events.

"Mommy Meanest," which will premiere on Lifetime later this month, marks the first time that Rinna and Hamlin have acted opposite one another onscreen.

Lifetime and Rinna's team did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment, though Rinna shared the Deadline story to her Instagram story, writing "let's goooooo."

Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin pose with daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin (left) and Delilah Belle Hamlin (right) at the Los Angeles Premiere of AMC Network's "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" on Dec. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

The Bravo star shares Hamlin and a younger daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, known professionally as Amelia Gray, with her husband, former "L.A. Law" star Harry Hamlin. The couple tied the knot in 1997. (Harry Hamlin is also dad to a son, Dimitri Alexander, with former girlfriend Ursula Andress.)

Rinna, Hamlin and their two daughters showed what a tight-knit family they were in December 2022 when they walked the red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of Hamlin's AMC series “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.”

Read on to learn about Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's two daughters.

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Delilah Belle Hamlin at Apple TV+'s "The Crowded Room" New York Premiere on June 1, 2023. Cindy Ord / WireImage

Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin welcomed their first child together, daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, in June 1998.

The model and actor grew up in Beverly Hills, California, and moved to New York City in January 2018 to attend New York University, People reported at the time.

As a model, Delilah Hamlin made her New York Fashion Week debut when she walked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger in 2016, Bravo reported. The same year, the teen revealed that Rinna forbade her to start modeling until she turned 17.

“She knew the culture and the industry because she’s been in it for so long, and she didn’t really want me to get in it too early,” Delilah Hamlin told Teen Vogue. “She wanted me to mature more and understand things more, and not be so naive going into it. It is a difficult culture with body type and body image, and she wanted me to wait until I was older.”

Rinna, right, with Delilah Hamlin and Amelia Hamlin at the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 2, 2017. Steve Granitz / WireImage

She later walked the runway with both her mother and her sister when she returned to NYFW in 2020.

Delilah Hamlin made her screen acting debut playing a former sex worker who aspires to be nurse in the 2023 thriller "How She Caught a Killer," according to IMDB.com.

She went red-carpet official with her boyfriend, actor Henry Eikenberry, when the couple attended the June 2023 premiere of Eikenberry's Apple TV+ series "The Crowded Room."

In November 2023, she paid tribute to Eikenberry on his birthday when she posted a collection of pics and videos of the pair on Instagram. She captioned her post, "happy birthday to my person."

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Amelia Gray Hamlin at The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora on Dec. 4, 2023 in London, England. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Rinna and Harry Hamlin's second daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, arrived in June 2001.

The younger Hamlin sister, who has been open about her struggle with an eating disorder in her teens, graduated from high school in 2019 and then followed her older sister to New York City where she studied nutrition and wellness at New York University, People reported.

Like her older sister, Amelia Hamlin, who briefly dated reality star Scott Disick, also became a model and is known professionally as Amelia Gray.

She made her New York Fashion Week debut in September 2017 when she walked the runway for designer Dennis Basso, Entertainment Tonight reported at the time.

She told Vogue France earlier this month that she's wanted to model ever since she was a child because she felt "extremely empowered" watching the supermodels of the 1990s. "I wanted to feel the power and creativity and self-expression that they were exuding as they walked down the runway," she explained.

She also opened up to the publication about the morals her parents instilled in her.

“My parents taught me how important kindness is. I truly live by the idea that the most beautiful woman can walk in the room and quickly become the ugliest simply by how she treats others," she said, adding, "My parents also taught me to work harder tomorrow than I did today."