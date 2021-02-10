Lisa Rinna is proud of her daughters, and she's not about to let online trolls attack them on social media.

So when the reality star's younger daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, shared photos of herself posing in lingerie on Instagram, Rinna was quick to step in when haters started criticizing the 19-year-old.

On Tuesday, the model posted a series of pictures of herself wearing a white bra and underwear from British lingerie brand Boux Avenue. "Easy to practice self love in my @bouxavenue designed in london....." she captioned the post.

The sultry photos amassed tens of thousands of likes, and many of Hamlin's friends and fans seemed to dig the shots. Fashion stylist Mimi Cuttrell wrote, "WOWZERS," and one fan commented: "Embrace Yourself!!!" Rinna also liked the post and commented with three white heart emoji.

Not everyone was so supportive, though. Many of Hamlin's followers suggested she had gotten breast implants, and a lot of critics questioned why she felt the need to pose in her underwear.

"She is beautiful... but her mom should be happy with these pictures?" one wrote. Another follower commented, "Is this how you want your teen daughter to present herself?"

Delilah Belle Hamlin, Amelia Hamlin and Lisa Rinna at the Christian Cowan AW/20 Fashion Show in 2020. Paul Bruinooge / Getty Images

Rinna ignored most of the comments and couldn't help but step in after one social media user posted the following words directed at her: "Wtf is wrong with u? U like what u see???? Discusting."

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star quickly intervened and replied, "What is wrong with you? This is my child."

Several Instagram users even stepped in to defend the 57-year-old and her daughter, including one who wrote, "Why dont u focus on your own child?"

Another commented: "This is nothing more than jealousy and envy."

In addition to her 19-year-old daughter, Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, have a 22-year-old named Delilah Belle. The reality star has always been one fiercely proud, protective mom and hasn't shied away from sharing the spotlight with her two girls.

In February 2020, Rinna walked the runway at New York Fashion Week with her daughters. The year before, she posed for a stunning photo shoot with her then-90-year-old mother and two daughters.

Last month, Rinna also posted a sweet side-by-side photo of herself and her eldest daughter wearing the same Versace gown. In the original photo, a then-pregnant Rinna poses in the beautiful dress at the 1998 Oscars. Then years later, Delilah Belle Hamlin sported the same dress.