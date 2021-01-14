Lisa Rinna shares photo of daughter in Oscars dress she wore while pregnant

In Lisa Rinna's house, Mom passes on more than just good genes. Or even, jeans.

How do we know? Because Rinna posted an amazing throwback photo of herself wearing a Versace gown at the 1998 Oscars while pregnant with her elder daughter ... alongside that now-grown daughter wearing the precise dress!

"I was 6 1/2 months pregnant with @delilahbelle we were going to the 1998 #Oscars and @phillipbloch had @versace make me this dress!" Rinna wrote in the captions. "Here Delilah wears the dress I was pregnant with her in! Can you Believe?!"

Delilah Belle, 22, and her younger sister Amelia Gray, 19, are both models turned businesswomen; they opened their own fashion line, DNA, in 2019. Their dad is Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin.

Rinna, who appears on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and has her own beauty product line, also gave the same treatment to Amelia in an earlier photo from Wednesday, featuring herself in a nearly 30-year-old dress from Azzedine Alaia, alongside her daughter:

"Harry bought me this magnificent #azzedinealaia 28 years ago, today I got to pass it on to my baby girl @ameliagray," she wrote.

The reality star just loves sharing these retro looks, though the last time we recall it happening was in June 2020, and there were no dresses at all involved: Last June, Rinna posted a photo of herself, pregnant, sans any clothes, while carrying Amelia.

Delilah Belle Hamlin, Amelia Hamlin and Lisa Rinna at a fashion show in New York City in 2020. Paul Bruinooge / Getty Images

But her daughter wasn't sure she was right, noting in the comments, "Um I'm pretty sure that's Delilah and not me."

"It is you! Period," her mom wrote back.

Mother knows best!