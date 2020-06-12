Lisa Rinna stuns with throwback nude pregnancy photo — and daughter responds

Sign up for our newsletter

Actress and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Lisa Rinna marked daughter Amelia Gray's upcoming 19th birthday with a beautiful throwback.

The Instagram picture of Rinna is a nude shot of the actress cupping her belly (and a heart-shaped sticky note placed strategically over one breast):

For a caption, she just posted the date of Amelia's birth (June 13) with a heart emoji and a tag to Amelia's Instagram handle.

But Amelia wasn't really certain it was even her in the picture! "Um I'm pretty sure that's Delilah and not me," she wrote, referring to her older sister, who turned 22 on June 10. Both young women are pursuing modeling careers (Amelia is also attending college) and their father is Rinna's husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

"It is you! Period," her mom wrote back.

Lisa Rinna (far r.) with daughters Delilah (l.) and Amelia at the Christian Cowan AW/20 Fashion Show in February in New York City. Paul Bruinooge / Getty Images

The photo is reminiscent of another famous pregnancy nude: the shot Annie Leibovitz took of Demi Moore for the cover of Vanity Fair in 1991, a picture that's been imitated by many people since, including Natalie Portman.

But it appears that Rinna just really loves posing happily with her belly; she posted a similar throwback picture honoring Delilah's birthday earlier this week:

"JUNE 10, 1998" she posted in the caption, tagging Delilah and also adding a heart emoji.

Clearly, these young women were photogenic very early on! Happy birthday to both!