Watch Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and daughters do the 'Wednesday' dance

Wednesday Addams has started a dance craze that’s fun for the whole family.

Lisa Rinna has posted a pair of videos on TikTok, showcasing herself and her family doing the "Wednesday" dance made famous on the Netflix show by star Jenna Ortega.

In one video posted Dec. 8, Rinna and her daughters with husband Harry Hamlin, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, are dressed all in black while busting some of the moves immortalized in a scene by Ortega, who plays the title character on “Wednesday.”

“With my girls,” Rinna captioned the clip, while also using the hashtag #wednesday.

“do they know they have the coolest mom ever,” someone commented.

“@Amelia gray for Morticia in the 2050 Addams Family movie,” another person gushed.

In Rinna’s Dec. 4 clip with her hubby, the pair, also decked out in black, casually mimics the dance in a bedroom.

“I got him to do it!!!!!” Rinna captioned the video.

“Harry Hamlin is just his own vibe in this video and I love it,” one fan wrote.

“I’m all for Harry Hamlin’s earnest TikTok dances- Yessss!” someone else raved.

The scene in “Wednesday” features Wednesday at a dance performing some rather unique moves that catches everyone’s attention and makes her stand out.

Rinna and her family, who also showed off their goth side earlier this week while dressing in black at the premiere of Hamlin’s upcoming AMC series, “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” are not the only ones getting in on the Wednesday dance craze, either.

On Dec. 8, Lady Gaga also got into the spirit of things by posting a black and white video of her dressed like Wednesday and performing the dance on TikTok.

“BLOODY WEDNESDAY,” she captioned it.