Lisa Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin, shares feelings on daughter dating Scott Disick

Harry Hamlin just revealed how he really feels about his daughter dating a man who's 18 years older than she is.

The actor, who's married to reality star Lisa Rinna, opened up about 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin's relationship with "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Scott Disick, 38, on the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." And it seems like the 69-year-old isn't exactly thrilled about the love match.

"My feelings about it, I must confess: The issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd," he said during the episode.

Still, despite his wishes that Amelia would date someone closer to her age, Hamlin acknowledged that he doesn't exactly have a leg to stand on when it comes to critiquing the age difference. After all, he dated 44-year-old Ursula Andress when he was only 28 years old and shares a son, who is now 41, with the actor.

"But, then again, every time I think of that, I think of myself and Ursula Andress. I was 14 years younger than she when we had (our son) Dimitri, so I can't really complain, right?" he continued.

Rinna also said that her daughter's relationship with Disick has come with its own set of challenges, and noted the false rumors that claimed the couple was engaged.

"The press stuff that's coming is, like, holy guacamole," she said in a confessional during the episode. "My mom saw it in the market and called and said, 'Is this true?' I'm like, 'Mom, no!' But I mean, that's what we're dealing with."

In last week's episode of the reality show, Rinna told her friends that she was "nervous" about the age difference.

"She's 19, he's 37 with three kids," she said, noting their ages at the time of filming. "Hello!"

Disick, who became a household name as a member of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" cast, has had an on-and-off relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and shares three children with the reality star: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Rumors first started swirling that Disick was dating Hamlin back in October and the couple made their relationship Instagram official in February. In May, Hamlin wished her beau a happy birthday and shared a series of photos of the two having some fun in the sun.

"happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better. i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you," she wrote