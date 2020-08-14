Lisa Rinna tells story of how Harry Hamlin had a son, now 40, with Ursula Andress

Actor Harry Hamlin and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna have shared a lifetime of love in their marriage of 22 years.

But Rinna isn't the only woman Hamlin's ever loved, as she revealed on "Real Housewives" Wednesday. The 57-year-old actress spoke with co-stars Denise Richards, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais about how her husband once dated "Dr. No" James Bond girl Ursula Andress in the early 1980s ... and revealed they'd had a child together.

Ursula Andress and Harry Hamlin out and about in 1983. The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Turns out when Hamlin and Andress co-starred in "Clash of the Titans," which came out in 1981, sparks flew. Over the course of their three-year relationship, Hamlin (then 28) and Andress (then 44) became parents.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

On "Real Housewives," Rinna was showing off Roman architecture and noted that her Los Angeles home "looks a little bit like this because Harry lived here for three years and he loves this."

In a confessional, she called Andress "the movie star that you would imagine," and added that she was the one who came on to her co-star back in the day.

"He said she called him and said, 'Harry, come to my room.' And so he did, at 28 years old, he went in and she got pregnant that night," said Rinna. "And that was that, at 44. First time."

Hamlin played Perseus and Andress played Aphrodite in 1981's "Clash of the Titans." Courtesy of Everett Collection

Andress, who played Honey Ryder in the 1962 Bond film, dated many big names, including Dennis Hopper and James Dean; she was married to John Derek, father of Bo Derek, from 1957 to 1966. The child she and Hamlin share, Dimitri, is now 40 and is her only offspring. Hamlin, 68, has two more children with Rinna: Delilah, 22 and Amelia, 19.

Andress and Hamlin split when she was 47 and he 32; they were engaged but did not marry. "I want to be with him but he wants to go out," she said at the time. "I was always very possessive, and for Harry, his career is the main thing."

Hamlin and Lisa Rinna at the Christian Cowan x Powerpuff Girls Runway Show in March in Hollywood. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Hamlin and Rinna have spoken about the peaks and valleys in their relationship before. He told the Daily Beast last December that he wasn't sure about her doing "Real Housewives."

"I have my divorce lawyer on speed dial," he noted then, referring to Rinna speaking to him about doing the reality series. "I have had three opportunities to use him: once with Ursula, and two of my ex-wives. It's the same guy every time. We send Christmas cards to each other every year."