Lisa Rinna has some thoughts about daughter Amelia Hamlin and her new boyfriend, Scott Disick.

On Wednesday’s episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Rinna, 57 opened up to fellow cast member Erika Jayne, saying she’s “nervous” about her now 20-year-old daughter dating someone much older, like Disick, now 38 (both have had birthdays since the episode was filmed).

“We can talk about my daughter, who is linked to a guy named Scott Disick,” Rinna said while sitting in the passenger seat of Jayne's car.

Jayne, 51, said she was reading about her own divorce from Tom Girardi when she "glanced over" news about Amelia and Scott.

Both stars were shocked by the news and Rinna said she received a video from Amelia of her and Scott on the beach.

“So there’s something to it,” Jayne asked. And the Rinna Beauty creator confirmed with a reluctant “yes.”

"She's 19, he's 37 with three kids," she said. "Hello!"

She said she only knew Disick from his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

“Scott was with Kourtney, not married,” she said. “They have three children. Oh God.”

“I am a little nervous,” Jayne said, to which Rinna responded, "I'm a lot nervous about it."

“There’s nothing you can do,” Jayne said, consoling Rinna, and asked how husband Harry Hamlin, 69 felt.

Rinna said Hamlin was “calm” while she was more like “oh, Jesus.” In a confessional, she said Amelia has had “struggles” in the press, and this new relationship that Rinna thinks is a "phase" gives the media a new headline.

"No one's talking about the eating disorder anymore and you know what, thank God,” she said. “As a mother, I'm like, “Good.” This gives her another label to deal with”

Rinna said she hasn't reached out to the Kardashian family, nor has she heard from them about the budding romance.

At Kyle Richards' cocktail party, later in the episode, Rinna brings up the Scott-Amelia situation to everyone.

"When I meet Scott Disick for the first time, do I need to call him lord?" she asks. To which Kathy Hilton jokingly responds "Yes absolutely. Do a little curtsy."

In confessionals, the ladies were asked how they would feel if their daughters were to date older men.

Jayne said she "was the daughter dating older men all my life" so she couldn't be mad.

Garcelle Beauvais answered with a blunt "hell no," and Sutton Stracke said she would "lock her up in the house and take away her cellphone."

Kyle responded with a quick "I just wouldn't allow it," and in an effort to comfort Rinna, said "this too shall pass."