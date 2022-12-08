Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and daughters are goth-chic at premiere of witchy new series

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna coordinated with their daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, and sported gothic-chic looks as they walked the red carpet at a recent Los Angeles premiere.

The family of four dressed in all black while attending the Dec. 7 premiere of Hamlin’s upcoming AMC series called “Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches.”

Amelia Gray Hamlin, Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and Delilah Belle Hamlin at the premiere of AMC's "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" on Dec. 7, in Los Angeles. Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Hamlin and Rinna seemed to channel the spooky, bewitching tone of the new drama show. The 71-year-old actor wore a black suit and matching scarf, while the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 59, complemented him in a velvet turtleneck dress; she also wore yellow-tinted aviator glasses.

Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21, posed beside her parents in a long-sleeve corset crop top that she paired with a black maxi skirt. Older sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, 24, embraced a leather-on-leather trend and wore a biker jacket with flared leather pants.

In “Mayfair Witches,” which is based on the supernatural trilogy penned by Anne Rice, Hamlin portrays Cortland, the patriarch of the Mayfair family. Cortland leads a dynasty of powerful witches that have been haunted for generations. The series also stars Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”) and premieres on Jan. 8, 2023.

Hamlin recently supported Rinna when she wowed at Priscavera’s SS23 fashion show in September during New York Fashion Week.

Rinna surprised the audience and strutted down the catwalk in a skin-tight white gown. She shared a clip of the show-stopping moment on Instagram.

“Honey when you’re 59 years old and you get asked to walk a runway show you say YES!!!!!!!” she said in the caption.

The former “Days of Our Lives” actor chatted with Interview magazine after the show about her “fun” surprise appearance.

She revealed it was “not easy” to relax before she walked in front of the crowd.

“There’s so much waiting around that I stood against this wall for an hour, at least,” she shared at the time.

Rinna added, “I just think that at this point, at my age, you just have to f---ing do it and be yourself.”