All about Lea Michele's family, including son Ever

Lea Michele announced she and husband Zandy Reich are expecting baby No. 2 by sharing a trio of pics of herself showing off her baby bump March 27 on Instagram.

"Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed," the former "Glee" star, 37, captioned the snaps, which showed her posing in a cream-collared shawl and panties with one hand on her bump.

The Ever in mention is the couple's first child, a 3-year-old son whom they welcomed in August 2020.

Just a year ago, little Ever landed in the hospital because of a "scary health issue" while Michele was winning raves for her starring role as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl."

Michele missed a handful of "Funny Girl" performances while she helped nurse her little boy back to health.

Read on to learn more about Lea Michele’s son, Ever, and her and Reich's growing family.

Michele and Reich tie the knot in 2019

Michele and her husband, a businessman in the fashion industry, began dating in 2017. The couple announced their engagement in April 2018 when Michele posted pics on Instagram that showed off her engagement ring.

“Yes,” she captioned the shot, adding a diamond ring emoji.

They tied the knot in March 2019 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Napa, California.

May 2020: Michele confirms she's pregnant with her first child

Michele confirmed she and Reich were expecting their first child in May 2020. Following reports of her pregnancy, she posted an image of herself gazing at her baby bump while wearing a blue dress in a yard of green grass.

"So grateful," she captioned it, adding a heart emoji.

August 2020: She and Reich welcome son Ever

Michele and Reich welcomed their son in August 2020. The couple waited a while before sharing their son's name: Ever Leo Reich.

The actor shared the first pic of her son on Instagram on Aug. 26, 2020, a cute black-and-white shot of his mom and dad holding their first child's small foot. “ForEver grateful for this true blessing," she captioned it.

January 2022: Michele shares a cute father-son pic showing baby Ever's face

Michele posted a pic of Ever's face on Instagram for the first time when she wished her husband a happy birthday in January 2022.

The image showed Reich holding Ever in front of a sunset with the father and son donning matching shades.

"Greatest man, father, husband and friend. I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z. Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much," she captioned the shot.

February 2023: Michele shares a photo of her and Ever taking a walk

In February 2023, Michele shared an Instagram pic of her and little Ever strolling together down a wooden path.

"Family getaway," she captioned it, adding heart and palm tree emoji.

March 2023: Michele misses 'Funny Girl' performances after announcing Ever is in the hospital

In March 2023, the Broadway star announced she was taking time off from her role as Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl" after Ever had been hospitalized for a "scary" unspecified medical condition.

“I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today. We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for," Michele wrote on a photo of her holding her son's hand next to a stuffed animal that she posted in her Instagram story.

Two days later, Michele posted a pic of her son in her Instagram story to reveal that he would be able to leave the hospital soon.

“Thank you for all your well wishes this past week,” she wrote. “We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff.”

Later the same month, she shared a promising update about her little boy's condition in a selfie video in her Instagram story.

“I‘m back at ‘Funny Girl’ tonight. I’m really happy to be back. It’s been a really long week, and we’re still not out of the woods completely with our son, but he’s headed into a good direction. And we’re really, really grateful," said the actor, who was dressed for her performance.

“I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really appreciated it,” she added.

April 2023: Michele shares a sweet photo of her holding Ever at the beach

The following month, Michele posted a heartwarming mother-son photo that showed her holding Ever at the beach.

"My everything," she captioned it.

March 2024: Michele announces she and Reich are expecting baby No. 2

