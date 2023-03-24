Lea Michele says she’s ‘taking our boy home’ soon after he’s hospitalized

Lea Michele’s little boy will soon be going home after being in the hospital.

The “Funny Girl” actor updated followers on the status of Ever Leo Reich with an Instagram story on March 24. Earlier this week, the 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after a health scare.

“Thank you for all your well wishes this past week,” Michele captioned the post, which featured a photo of Ever holding onto a teddy bear while in a hospital bed. “We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff.”

The actor shared an update on her son after he was taken to the hospital. Instagram/Lea Michele

The post also included a note from the former “Glee” actor that she would return to her role as Fanny Brice on Broadway this weekend.

The Broadway star, who gave birth to Ever in August 2020, shares her son with husband Zandy Reich.

Michele announced the news that she would miss performances of “Funny Girl” on March 22, with a post on her Instagram story which described that her son had experienced a “scary health issue.”

“I’m so sorry, but unfortunately, I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today,” she captioned the post, featuring her hand over her son and a stuffed animal. “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

Michele took up the starring role in the celebrated Broadway musical in August 2022 following the departure of Beanie Feldstein as Brice. According to Variety, the musical revival — which struggled in its early leg — broke the all-time box office record at August Wilson Theatre in December of last year.