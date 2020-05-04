Lea Michele shares 1st pregnancy pic on Instagram: 'So grateful'

It’s been a week since fans learned about the happy news from Lea Michele — she and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child. And now, there’s even more for fans of the actress to celebrate!

Over the weekend, the former “Glee” star took to Instagram to share her first photo and very first comment in the wake of the pregnancy news.

The simple shot shows Michele, 33, standing next to a lush garden with her hair down, no makeup and wearing an airy spring dress. The most noticeable thing she’s wearing in the pic, however, is a sweet smile as she gazes down at her baby bump.

“So grateful,” she wrote in the caption that accompanied the photo.

Just two months ago, Michele and Reich, 37, were marking a different milestone in their relationship as the parents-to-be celebrated their first year of marriage.

“We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” the couple told People magazine shortly after their nuptials. “And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Last year, Michele opened up for the first time about the polycystic ovarian syndrome diagnosis she received in her late 20s.

The former "Scream Queens" star said "birth control was a savior" for helping to manage her skin in her teens, but it wasn't until about 10 years later she noticed another symptom.

"That's when everything happened — the return to bad skin, and this time, weight gain," she said. "I didn't know what was going on."

Luckily, Michele found a doctor who immediately knew what was causing her problems.

"The minute she looked at me, she was like, 'Oh, you have PCOS.' It explained everything," Michele said.