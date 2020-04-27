Lea Michele is expecting 1st child

“Glee” actress Lea Michele is expecting!

People reported Monday the 33-year-old performer is pregnant with her first child with her husband, Zandy Reich. The two wed in March 2019.

Michele and Reich met at a mutual friend’s wedding. The couple first went public with their relationship in July 2017 and announced their engagement in April 2018.

Their wedding came about six years after Michele suffered an unspeakable tragedy, when her then-boyfriend, "Glee" co-star Cory Monteith, died of an accidental drug overdose in 2013.

In an interview on the Emmys red carpet in 2017, Michele joked her relationship with Reich had gotten 'Glee' showrunner Ryan Murphy's stamp of approval.

“When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it," she said, according to People Magazine. “Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it’s a done deal — it sealed the deal.”