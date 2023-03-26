Lea Michele returns to ‘Funny Girl’ after son’s hospitalization: ‘We’re still not out of the woods’

Lea Michele is back on stage after missing a few performances of “Funny Girl” due to her son’s hospitalization.

On March 25, the 36-year-old Broadway star announced her return and shared a promising update about her 2-year-old son, Ever Leo Reich, on her Instagram story. She uploaded a video taken from her “Funny Girl” dressing room before the show began.

“I‘m back at ‘Funny Girl’ tonight,” said Michele, who was dressed and mic’d up for her performance. “I’m really happy to be back. It’s been a really long week, and we’re still not out of the woods completely with our son, but he’s headed into a good direction. And we’re really, really grateful.”

Lea Michele shares a promising update on her son's health. Instagram

She continued, “I have a cold, just I think from not sleeping at all this past week, but I’m really happy to be back with my ‘Funny Girl’ family.”

The former “Glee” actor expressed her gratitude for all the kind messages she has received since confirming that her son was battling a “scary health issue.”

“I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really appreciated it,” she said.

At the end of the clip, she added, “And for everyone who’s here tonight, I’m really excited and we’re going to make it a good one. So, okay, love you all.”

She then blew a kiss to the camera.

On her Instagram story, she also shared a photo of a flower bouquet she received with a note that read, in part, "sending love and support your way." The card was signed, "Your Funny Girl family."

From the "Funny Girl family." Instagram

Michele had previously announced that she would briefly step away from the August Wilson Theatre production in her Instagram story March 22. She revealed that her son, whom she shares with husband Zandy Reich, had been taken to the hospital.

“I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today,” she wrote in the caption beside a photo of her holding the toddler’s arm. “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

At the time, she asked fans to send the family of three “love and strength.”

On the official Instagram page for “Funny Girl,” the show also confirmed Michele would miss the matinee and evening performances March 22 and that Julie Benko would step in to play Fanny Brice.

Two days later, Michele posted an adorable picture of Ever sleeping and said her son would be able to leave the hospital soon.

“Thank you for all your well wishes this past week,” she said in the caption. “We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff.”

She assured fans they would see her belting “Don’t Rain on My Parade” again soon.