Lea Michele shares 1st photo of newborn son and hints at name

After Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child last week, their baby is making his Instagram debut.

On Wednesday, the "Glee" alum shared the first photo of her newborn. It's a sweet black-and-white shot of his parents holding their little one's foot. The caption hinted at his name: "ForEver grateful for this true blessing."

TODAY has confirmed Michele's son's name is Ever Leo. He was born on Aug. 20, TODAY previously reported.

"Lea has been inundated with well-wishes and sharing updates with her family and a close group of girlfriends," a source told E! News earlier this week. "Lea, Zandy and Ever are doing very well."

The singer and actor first shared on Instagram that she was pregnant in May. “So grateful,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself showing off her baby bump in a blue bohemian-style dress.

Over the course of Michele's pregnancy, she shared several other bump photos, including a special one with her mom in honor of Mother's Day.

"The best Mother’s Day with the best mother in the world. I love you mom," she captioned the Instagram post.

Reich and Michele met at a mutual friend's wedding and started dating in 2017. They became engaged the following April. They wed in an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends in March 2019 in Napa, California. For the big day, she wore a white strapless gown with a full skirt and long veil.

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich attend the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2019, in Beverly Hills. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for GLAAD

To mark her first marriage anniversary, she shared some footage of her wedding on Instagram. In the romantic clip, which shows many details of her venue, she's all smiles as she walks down the aisle.

"We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” the couple told People about their wedding. “And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together."