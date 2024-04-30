Kelly Clarkson warns Meghan Trainor about bringing kids on tour — and shares this 1 tip

Kelly Clarkson wants Meghan Trainor to avoid the pitfalls of touring with kids.

Trainor is getting ready to tour with husband Daryl Sabara and their two children, Riley, 3, and Barry, 10 months.

“You don’t want to hear what I have to say,” Clarkson told her on the April 29 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“It’s about you getting proper sleep,” she added. “And I’m going to warn you. I tried this. I tried this and it was fine with the one kid, but when you went out, when you tried with two — and then I had dogs, too — I was like, ‘Who do I think I am?’”

Clarkson, who shares River, 9, and Remington, 8, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, then tried to give some advice.

“Can I give you a tip? I was going to say I have one tip for you and this is because I think a lot of — especially women — have so much guilt on the road, just in general, but especially with your kid, you feel like you have to wake up with them,” she said.

“Don’t do that. Have someone. Let him wake up with them. Sleep in as long as you can because you don’t go onstage for your vocals until late.”

Clarkson, who has also gotten candid with Trainor about "peach fuzz" during the "All About That Bass" singer's last pregnancy, also cautioned Trainor not to be “supermom.”

“You’re going to be supermom by showing them how amazing you are onstage, and that’s the time you need for yourself in the morning,” she said.

Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Weiss Eubanks / NBC

Trainor, who revealed the sex of her second baby on Clarkson’s show in April 2023, also floated the idea that maybe her family would take some time to go to museums while on the road, but the “Miss Independent” singer tried to slow her down.

“Don’t try and do it all. See, I tried to do all that, too. Don’t try to do it all,” she said.

“It’s OK to miss some of the moments,” she added.

Trainor’s new album, “Timeless,” comes out June 7, and she and her family will embark on a 24-show tour, beginning in September. She says she’s a little rusty.

“I haven’t done it in seven years, so I don’t know what we’re doing, but I’m going to dance,” she said.

And while Clarkson has filled her in about the struggles of touring with kids, Trainor has already thought about how she will power through.

“Luckily, my son Riley loves trucks and buses and I told him, ‘What if we lived on a bus?’ and he was like, ‘That sounds like the best thing ever,’” she told Carson Daly on TODAY in March while talking about her tour.