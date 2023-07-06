Watch Meghan Trainor’s sons meet each other in the cutest video

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s oldest son, Riley, is already enjoying life as a big brother.

The 29-year-old singer and the actor, 31, announced on July 4 that they welcomed their second son, named Barry Bruce Trainor.

After making the announcement, Trainor shared a sweet video on TikTok of their 2-year-old son, Riley, meeting his baby brother for the first time.

In the clip, the toddler, sporting adorable green glasses, approaches Barry as he lies in his car seat. When Sabara picks up the newborn and cradles him, Riley reaches over and tries to hold his brother, who is wearing a brown onesie and a cap covered in bears.

The brothers later sit on a couch together and Riley gently caresses Barry’s face. Before the video ends, Riley is shown watching his little brother as he sleeps in his rocker. Riley softly touches the baby boy’s face a few more times.

“Barry Bruce Trainor was born on July 1st 2023 at 8lbs 7oz,” Trainor wrote in the caption. “Riley is so gentle, sweet, and absolutely in love with his new best friend.”

Fans gushed about the brothers’ instant bond in the comments.

“The way he looks at his baby brother!!!!” one person wrote.

Another said, “Riley is going to be a great big brother! Congratulations!!!”

The “All About That Bass” singer shared more information about Barry’s birth on Instagram.

She uploaded a carousel of photos of her holding the infant in the hospital. Trainor also included multiple pictures of Barry sleeping as his parents held him.

In the caption, she pointed out that Barry’s birthday also marks the seven-year anniversary of her first date with her husband.

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse),” she said. “But we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!”

She added, “Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”

Many celebrity friends celebrated Trainor below the post.

“Congratulations sis! So happy for you!” Paris Hilton said.

Mandy Moore commented, “Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!!”

When speaking to TODAY.com in May, Trainor revealed that she and the “Spy Kids” star decided on Barry’s name when she was just 10 weeks pregnant.

“We’re very fast. We’re like, ‘This is what it will be’ and then we start introducing my stomach as the name,” she shared.