Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor joke about their ‘peach fuzz’ struggles: ‘My beard will glisten’

Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor are getting real about the struggles of dealing with the "peach fuzz" on their faces.

The two Grammy-winning singers had a refreshingly honest conversation about women's facial hair during a segment of "The Kelly Clarkson" show that was recently posted to YouTube.

The video kicked off with Clarkson, 41, showing a TikTok Trainor, 29, posted earlier this year that showed her shaving the fine hairs on the side of her face.

When Clarkson asked Trainor to explain what she was doing in the video, the pregnant “Made You Look” singer replied, "Oh, I’m shaving my beard, my peach, my fuzzies!"

Clarkson then noted that Trainor cut her face in the clip.

"Listen, I'm not good at it," Trainor responded, causing Clarkson's studio audience to laugh.

"People don't talk about this! Let's talk about it," said Clarkson.

"I'm fuzzy wuzzy," said Trainor, touching her jaw with her fingers.

Clarkson touched her own face, noting that she had "peach fuzz," too. "I am a peach right now... and I’m blonde. So then when I go in the sun it looks like I’m a 'Twilight' vampire because I glisten. My beard will glisten," she joked.

Trainor said she first realized she had a fuzzy face when she filmed the video for her 2014 hit "Lips Are Movin." "They’re like, ‘We’re gonna do a close-up on your lips.’ I was like, ‘I have a mustache! Why did no one tell me?'" she said.

Since then, Trainor has shaved her face on "big important days" or just before shooting a video.

Clarkson revealed that she doesn't shave her own face but rather relies on her "girl, Glo" to do it for her. The singer has been working with makeup artist Gloria Elias-Foeillet for quite some time now.

"You look good. I can’t see a single hair," Trainor assured her.

The “All About That Bass” singer's candid conversation about her facial hair comes more than a year after she revealed to Parents magazine that she felt frustrated with her body after giving birth to her son Riley in February 2021.

“A lot of women are out there posting their stretch marks, and they write, ‘I love my tiger stripes, they gave me my boy,’” said the singer. “I love my baby, but I can’t look at my stretch marks and honestly say, ‘Wow, I love them,’ you know?”

“People say, ‘You wrote songs about how much you love yourself,’” she added. “And I say, ‘I wrote the songs because I needed them. Because I felt the opposite.”