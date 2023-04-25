Meghan Trainor just announced the sex of baby No. 2 — with help from Kelly Clarkson

Meghan Trainor, who is pregnant with her second child, shared her first gender reveal on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" — so why not do it again!

On April 24, the pop star visited Clarkson's show with husband Daryl Sabara and shared that they're expecting a ... boy!

The baby, who is due this summer, will join big brother, Riley, 2.

Later in the show, Clarkson couldn't help but repeat the good news.

“She’s having a boy!” Clarkson blurted to fellow guest and new dad Tom Pelphrey. The “Ozark” star and his girlfriend, actor Kaley Cuoco, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Matilda, on March 30.

On April 23, Trainor told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she's she's been exercising and working with a nutritionist to ensure a healthy pregnancy. She also noted that she does not have gestational diabetes this time around.

"My first pregnancy I was like, scared to go on the treadmill. I was like, 'I'm gonna shake it up too much,'" Trainor said on Hoda & Jenna. "Going in round two, I was like, 'I've got this, I'm a new woman.'"

"Going in round two, I was like, 'I've got this, I'm a new woman.'"

Trainor added that she's both "nervous and excited" to expand her family, and can't wait to see Riley step into his role as big brother.

"Riley is the best, he's brilliant!" she gushed. "He's perfect."

And she feels the same way about Sabara, to whom she has been married for more than four years.

"That's my main best friend in life," she said. "That's my partner. That's my everything. We do everything together."

In January, Trainor, 29, came on TODAY and joked that Riley is still grasping the concept that his family is growing.

“We try to tell him, ‘There’s a baby in the belly,’ but then he points to his belly now is like, ‘Baby.’ And we’re like, ‘Oh no, it’s not in yours — it’s in Mama’s belly!” Trainor said.

Last year, Trainor told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she hopes to have four kids in total.

“I know it’s not super easy but I want to give [Riley] the most amount of siblings I can, just because my brothers are my everything — they’re my world," she said of her two siblings.