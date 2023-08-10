Kathie Lee Gifford’s daughter Cassidy pens tribute to her late dad

Frank Gifford’s legacy is living on through his grandchildren.

On Aug. 9. Cassidy Gifford paid tribute to her late father on the 8-year anniversary of his death. On her Instagram story, she shared a throwback photo of her with the late Frank, mom Kathie Lee Gifford and brother Cody Gifford from when she was a little girl.

“8 years,” Cassidy began. “And I’ve missed you every day but what a sweet gift of the Lord to give me so many bits of you in your grandson.”

Cassidy Gifford paid tribute to her late father, Frank Gifford, on the 8-year anniversary of his death. Instagram story/Cassidy Gifford

The NFL and broadcasting legend died in 2015. He and the former TODAY co-host were married from 1986 until his death.

Cassidy and husband Ben Wierda welcomed their first child together, son Finn Thomas Wierda, on June 24. She shared the announcement on her Instagram, posting a photo of her newborn's tiny feet.

"Our whole entire world. Finn Thomas Wierda 6.24.2023. We are so madly in love with you, buddy. Thank you, Lord for this most precious gift," she captioned the post.

Kathie Lee, known as “Bubbie” to her grandchildren, called her daughter and son-in-law “a wonder” in the comments section.

“The love you have for each other is so beautifully expressed in the way you care for your newborn Finn, who is the best of both of you!” she wrote. “Praise our loving LORD Who is the God of family! I am beyond rejoicing with you, and for you!”

Kathie Lee is also grandmother to Cody's 1-year-old son named Frank “Frankie” Michael Gifford, who was born on May 31, 2022.

“I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies,” Kathie Lee told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager following Frankie's birth. “But this is my son’s child — my husband’s son’s son — it’s all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation.”

Frankie is named after his late grandfather — a move that surprised Kathie Lee.

“I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man,” Kathie Lee said at the time. “But I guess he’s never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is.”

Cody and Erika are currently expecting her second child and the family couldn't be happier to expand their crew.