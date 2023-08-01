Katherine Schwarzenegger shares sweet throwback photo for dad Arnold’s 76th birthday

Katherine Schwarzenegger is sharing a smiley daddy-daughter moment for the actor's 76th birthday.

In a throwback picture posted to Instagram July 30, the 33-year-old is flashing a big smile in dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's arms, as the two stand hugging in what appears to be a grassy field.

"Happy birthday daddy," she began the post.

Katherine Schwarzenegger then tagged her dad with a black heart emoji, adding, "we love you!"

The "Terminator" actor received all the love in the comment section of his daughter's post, with one person calling him "an absolute hero and legend."

"U must have to pinch yourself that this man is your daddy! An inspiration he is to so many! Happy birthday Arnie," one person commented.

Another wrote, "Happy 76th birthday to your wonderful dad. I hope he lives for 100 years...."

"Had no idea. Incidentally, I watched Last Action Hero last night," another commented, referencing his 1993 film.

Katherine Schwarzenegger was keeping in trend with this year's birthday post, as she shared some throwback shots for her dad's 75th birthday.

“Happy birthday daddy!! We love you so much! You’re the best and most fun opa and dad and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives!” she wrote. “Happy happy!!”

In the first picture of the carousel, the former Gov. of California and a younger Katherine Schwarzenegger appear to be laughing while riding horses together. Her dad jokingly holds up a peace sign behind her head for bunny ears.

Another shot shows Arnold Schwarzenegger holding up his daughter in a swimming pool when she was a toddler. In another happy picture, he's carrying what's likely both his daughters in his arms.

The last photo shows Arnold Schwarzenegger from the back in a leather jacket, holding what appears to be his granddaughter, Eloise.

The actor shares Katherine, Christina, 32, Patrick, 29 and Christopher, 25, with ex-wife Maria Shriver. He's also a parent to 25-year-old son Joseph, whom he shares with Mildred Baena.