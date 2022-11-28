IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares adorable, rare photo of dad Arnold with baby granddaughter

The "Terminator" actor adores his little Eloise.

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares the 1 thing about forgiveness that we get wrong

03:35
/ Source: TODAY
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Katherine Schwarzenegger is giving fans a rare glimpse of her 6-month-old daughter, Eloise.

On Nov. 27, Katherine posted a picture of her famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, kissing the top of baby Eloise’s head.

Katherine, who is married to actor Chris Pratt, also treated her followers to a shot of Eloise’s big sister, Lyla, 2, wearing a brown corduroy jumper and white Mary Janes. 


Arnold Schwarzenegger is a proud grandpa.
“A weekend of yummy food, lots of love, a baptism, first holiday season and family,” Katherine, an author, wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful and thankful for these memories.” 

Katherine, 32, also featured a shot of herself posing with her mom, Maria Shriver, and siblings Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25. 

Arnold, 75, and Shriver, who split in 2011 after 25 years of marriage, have celebrated other milestones together, including their son Patrick’s 29th birthday in September. Shriver, a TODAY special anchor, and Arnold also celebrated Father's Day together with their children in 2020.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in February, Arnold joked that being a grandfather is the "easiest thing."

“Because they come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, I put her on the horse, I put her with the dog, I play with the dog, and after two hours, they leave. Over. It’s fantastic, I tell you," the former Governor of California said at the time.

Katherine and Pratt do not show their kids’ faces on social media. On TODAY in 2021, Katherine explained that the decision was informed, in part, by her own upbringing.

“I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible,” she revealed. 

“We were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable,” she continued. “That was such an incredible gift to have given us kids.”

Related video:

Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomes 2nd child with Chris Pratt

May 23, 202200:41
Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a lifestyle reporter who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. She was previously a senior editor at Us Weekly. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two daughters. Follow her on Instagram.