Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrates dad Arnold’s birthday with cute throwback pics

Happy Birthday, Arnold Schwarzenegger!

For the actor's 75th birthday on July 30, his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger gave him a sweet shout-out on Instagram.

"Happy birthday daddy!! We love you so much! You’re the best and most fun opa and dad and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives!" she wrote. "Happy happy!!"

For the heartwarming post, Katherine shared a slideshow of throwback pictures of her and Arnold through the years.

In one pic, he adorably photobombed her as they were riding horses and in another, he held her up while they were swimming in a pool.

Katherine is the oldest child that Arnold and his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, share together. The duo are also parents to their three younger kids, Christina, 31, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24, and Arnold is also a dad to his 24-year-old son, Joseph, whom he shares with Mildred Baena.

Last week, Katherine paid homage to her sister, Christina, on her birthday.

She also shared some throwback pics of them as little girls and wrote, "Happy birthday to my sissy Christina! You’re the best aunti, best sister and best Leo around! I love you with all my heart and am so grateful to have you by my side. I hope this is your best and most fun year yet! We all love you!"

Shriver has been playing an active part in Katherine and husband Chris Pratt's children's lives.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen at the 'Gare de l'Est' station to test the TGV high-speed train service on June 25, 2007 in Paris, France. Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic

On a March episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, she said that Katherine and Pratt's daughter Lyla like to call her “Mom.”

“I don’t know why she calls me Mom. But Katherine keeps saying, ‘No, G,'" Shriver explained, and that's not all, Pratt said that there's another cute moniker that the family calls her.

“First of all, she’s like a living saint. I really do believe that,” he said on a May appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “She’s fantastic. ... She’s super doting. We call her ‘Mama G.’ And Lyla just lights up so much when we talk about going to ‘Mama G’s’ house.’”