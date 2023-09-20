Josh Duhamel on co-parenting with ‘amazing’ ex Fergie while expecting another child

Josh Duhamel has only nice things to say about his ex-wife, Fergie.

The "Shotgun Wedding" actor recently announced he and wife Audra Mari are expecting their first child together, prompting Fergie, with whom he shares son, Axl, 10, to pass along her best wishes.

That warmth is something he reciprocates when asked about co-parenting with the singer.

“We both have the same priority and that's raising a good son," Duhamel said in a Sept. 20 interview with ET. "We want him to be a good, kind, compassionate, hard-working, thoughtful young man and we both have that common goal with him. And she’s easy to get along with. It’s as simple as that."

Duhamel and Fergie were married from 2009 until 2019, and he still has such respect for her, as he shared in another recent interview with entertainment journalist Jess Cagle for the SiriusXM series, "The Jess Cagle Show."

“I saw that your ex tweeted well wishes and also said Axl can’t wait to be a big brother,” Cagle said. “And I thought, ‘I love seeing that.’ I love seeing exes that have kids being supportive of each other, acting like adults, which, oddly, I really noticed it, because you don’t see that a lot.”

“Thankfully, Fergie is an amazing woman. She really is,” the "Buddy Games" TV show host said. “And she’s taken Audra in. And it could be much worse. That’s the thing, you never know how these things are going to go, but because she’s such a kind-hearted person — she really, truly is — she only has love for Audra and is excited.

“I can’t believe how excited she is for us. Like I said, it could be a lot worse, and I’ve seen it. I’ve lived it. And, thankfully we have a really civil situation.”

Those comments repeat what he has previously said about his ex-wife.

“Fergie and I had a great relationship,” Duhamel told Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2018. “I loved that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn’t work, but I’ll always have her back and she is the mother of my baby.”

Duhamel and Mari got married in 2022. After they announced they were expecting on Instagram, Fergie shared her congratulations.

Josh Duhamel and then-wife Fergie arrive at the premiere of the movie "Spaceman" at The London Hotel on Aug. 7, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

“I am truly happy for you guys 🥰🥰 Axl can’t wait to be a big brother,” she wrote in the comments.

Duhamel, 50, also opened up to Cagle about how excited he is to be a father again, noting that he’s interested in having more kids.

“I’m jumping back in at this ripe old age, Jess,” he said. “I’m doing it and I cannot wait. To me, that’s what it’s about. I’m meant to be a dad. There’s nothing I enjoy more than to watch my boy."