Jamie Foxx's kids: Get to know the actor’s two daughters

Jamie Foxx holds many titles to his name: Oscar winner, Grammy winner, producer, television host and comedian. But the role he constantly gushes about is being a dad.

“The Burial” star shares 29-year-old daughter, actor Corinne Foxx, with former partner Connie Kline. He also has a 15-year-old daughter named Anelise Bishop with ex Kristin Grannis.

The 55-year-old actor leaned on his children, particularly Corinne Foxx, earlier this year when he suffered a health scare. In April, Foxx’s rep confirmed to NBC News that the “They Cloned Tyrone” star had been hospitalized and his condition was “serious.”

At the time, his eldest child also released a now-deleted statement on Instagram explaining that her father “experienced a medical complication” and was recovering.

She continued to update fans about her dad’s recovery as they worried about his health.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote on her Instagram story in May, referring to rumors that Jamie Foxx’s health was declining. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks recuperating.”

Foxx’s oldest daughter added, “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

He shared his first comments about the hospitalization in an Instagram video on July 22.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” he said, crediting Corinne Foxx and his sister Deidra Dixon for saving his life.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in, in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out. They protected me. And that’s what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these,” he said.

Following his health issues, Foxx has been busy. He's working on a new game show alongside Corinne Foxx and celebrated Anelise Bishop’s 15th birthday. Read on to learn more about Foxx’s two daughters and their special bond.

Corinne Foxx

Corinne Foxx has followed in her father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in acting and producing. She has appeared in the movies “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” and “Safety” as well as the Hulu series “Dollface.”

Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx attend the Los Angeles screening of "Below The Belt" on Oct. 1, 2022 in Los Angeles. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

In 2021, she served as a producer and writer on the short-lived Netflix series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!,” which Jamie Foxx co-created and starred in.

The father-daughter duo have been working together for years. Since 2017, Jamie Foxx has hosted the Fox game show “Beat Shazam.” In Season Two, Corinne Fox took over the role as the DJ. The pair frequently gush about their relationship during the episodes.

Following Foxx’s medical scare, the two briefly stepped away from the series and were temporarily replaced by Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne during Season Six.

While Fox hasn’t announced if the original host and DJ will return for another season of “Beat Shazam,” the network revealed that the duo will lead another music game show. Variety reported in May that the pair will soon co-host a new series called “We Are Family,” premiering next year.

The show will feature non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member. Contestants can win up to "$100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed,” a press release about the series said.

Corinne Foxx celebrated her next collaboration with her dad on Instagram. “The Foxx Family is headed back to our home on @foxtv & we can’t wait for this new show!” she wrote in part.

In addition to being an actor, Corinne Foxx also uses her platform to speak out about different issues, like mental health and endometriosis.

In March, she opened up to TODAY.com about being diagnosed with stage 4 endometriosis. “It was really a terrifying process and a frustrating process,” she shared. “There’s a lot of medical gaslighting that goes into this journey. I think women of color, especially, are often silenced or not believed when they come in with symptoms.”

She told TODAY.com she underwent surgery in October 2018 and that the procedure changed her life. Corinne Foxx continued to learn more about the disease and was an executive producer of the 2022 documentary “Below the Belt” that followed four women with endometriosis.

She even received the Blossom Award from the Endometriosis Foundation of America in March for her work with the organization.

Her father celebrated her accolade on Instagram. “You are amazing and you are brave to share your condition with the world in hopes that someone will be educated and helped. Endometriosis is a tough disease, but you have handled it with courage and poise…” he wrote.

Anelise Bishop

Jamie Foxx’s younger daughter rarely makes public appearances, but joined her dad and sister at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2020. The trio posed for pictures together on the red carpet.

Corinne Foxx, Anelise Bishop and Jamie Foxx arrive at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19, 2020 in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Corinne Foxx later shared a picture from their night out on Instagram.

“A family affair,” she captioned the snap before praising her dad for being an “unparalleled” entertainer.

“Thank you for showing us how to walk through this life with grace and integrity,” she concluded.

Later that year, Jamie Foxx opened up about quarantining with his two daughters during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also revealed that Anelise Bishop shares his musical talents in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“My daughter (Anelise) played her piano at 4 o’ clock in the morning, 11 years old, and holding. That’s what’s been good is we have been able to connect like that,” he said at the time.

He added, “My 11-year-old now knows how to play the piano so well, she actually plays my songs while I sing to them. She said, ‘I am going on tour with you.’ I am blessed, we are all blessed.”

In January 2022, People reported that Anelise Bishop attended her dad’s private concert in Dallas. He serenaded his youngest daughter by playing his song “In Love by Now” on the piano, according to the publication.

From time to time, the famous actor shares photos of his youngest on social media. The comedian uploaded a slideshow of funny pictures that showed the teenager deeply engrossed in the content on her phone in honor of her 15th birthday on Oct. 9.

“Behind that hair is an incredible little girl who’s growing up!!!!” he cheered in the caption. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANELISE!!!! My beautiful daughter!!! 15 years young!!?”